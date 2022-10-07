MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman accused of killing a man in Frayser last month has been charged.

Police say Shapria Williams is responsible for killing Terry Massey on Sept. 23 in the 2900 block of Gruber.

Officers found Massey in a bedroom of a vacant address where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told police that Williams said she killed Massey because “it was time to feed her demons.” Police say she also showed the witness the knife she used to kill Massey.

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder.

She is expected in court on Oct. 24.