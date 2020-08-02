Isaias Moving Along Florida’s East Coast

Isaias has been a bit more disorganized in the past 24 hours. The low level circulation has been more exposed, and despite some strong convection offshore, Isaias has not been able to wrap that convection around the low level center.

Isaias moving near Florida’s East Coast

This has led to some weakening. Isaias is now a Tropical Storm with winds of 65 mph, and some gradual weakening is expected as it interacts with the coast. Still, this system will have impacts along most of the U.S. East Coast. You can track Isaias using our Interactive Radar

Isaias will hug the East Coast over the next several days, bringing heavy rains, gusty winds, dangerous rip currents, and coastal erosion.

