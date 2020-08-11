Is Whataburger planning to open in Madison? Signs point to ‘maybe’

MADISON, Ala. – No one will say it’s definitely happening, but it appears the groundwork is being laid for Whataburger to open its first north Alabama location in Madison.

Last week the Alabama Department of Environmental Management approved a permit for Whataburger Real Estate, LLC. That permit authorizes stormwater discharges from construction activities.

The permit was granted for a property at 7837 Highway 72 West in Madison, which is on the south side of 72 near Hughes Road.

Madison development officials said they couldn’t comment on the restaurant chain’s possible interest in the area.

WHNT News 19 reached out to Whataburger and was told they have scouted possible locations in Madison, but had nothing to announce.

“We’re so happy to hear from the Madison community, and can confirm that we have been scouting this area,” Whataburger Chief Development Officer James Turcotte said in a statement. “We have no specific plans to announce a new restaurant, but will be happy to share when the time is right.”

Whataburger has 10 Alabama locations, primarily in the Birmingham and Tuscaloosa areas. The closest one to Madison County is just off Interstate 65 in Fultondale.