IRS warns about COVID-19 relief text scam

HUNTSVILLE, Al — The IRS is warning consumers about a new COVID-19 text scam that could wipe out your bank account ahead of the holidays.



The new phishing scam comes as lawmakers continue to debate a new coronavirus relief package for Americans. The IRS says the scam involves a text message that says: “You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …” The text includes a link to a fake phishing web address.



The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama is reminding people that the IRS never asks taxpayers for bank account information via text.



The IRS says people who receive the text scam should take a screenshot of the text message that they received and then include the screenshot in an email to phishing@irs.gov with the following information:

Date/Time/Timezone that they received the text message

The number that appeared on their Caller ID

The number that received the text message

