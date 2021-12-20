IronMountain Solutions awards $61K to North Alabama non-profits

(WHNT) — 15 non-profit organizations across North Alabama just got $61,000 in grants from IronMountain Solutions’ (IMS) Employee Peak Fund.

Since the fund was established in 2018, it has given out more than $300,000 to local non-profits.

“I’m humbled that our employee contributors continue to pour into their community and into deserving organizations that make such meaningful contributions to our socieity,” said IMS President and CEO, Hank Isenberg. “It’s exciting to see the generosity of our team members increase as we grow and to reach the $300,000 milestone in just three short years.”

The organizations receiving the funds in the second half of the year include:

305 8th Street

American Red Cross

AUM Foundation

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tennessee Valley

Cap & Gown Project

Felines & Canines Rescue Center

Food Bank of North Alabama

Foster Children Alliance of Madison County (FOCAL)

His Way Recovery Center

Huntsville Hospital Foundation

Huntsville-Madison County Library Foundation

Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee

The Autism Resource Foundation (ARF)

The Enrichment Center

Woolley Institute for Spoken-Language Education (WISE)

All the organizations receiving the funds git into of many categories, including arts & culture, basic needs, economic opportunity, education, environment, health & wellness, neighborhoods & communities, and recreation.

The IMS Employee Peaks Fund is made up of 12 board members with 81% participation from IMS employees. They award grants to qualified applicants two times per year.