Iron Bowl blood drive lets donors give blood for their team

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama and Auburn fans will get to face off in the donor chair prior to the Iron Bowl.

The 4th Annual Iron Bowl Blood Drive takes place Nov. 19 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Red Cross Huntsville Donor Room, located at 1015 Airport Road.

Donors will get to choose if they #BleedCrimson or #BleedAuburn and get to save lives while celebrating their favorite team, Red Cross officials said. They also will be entered for a chance to win coupons and certificates from local businesses. Donors ages 16-24 will be eligible to receive a $10 gift card.

The Red Cross said it needs donors of all types to give blood or platelets going into the holiday season. The organization said it also needs convalescent plasma from people who have tested positive for and completely recovered from COVID-19.

Potential donors can pre-register for a donation time slot by visiting the Red Cross website and using the sponsor code “ironbowl.”