Iowa man receives postcard…from 1987

These days, with nothing better to do, cleaning has become a way to help pass the time.

For one man in Iowa, it helped take him back in time – to 1987.

He received a postcard that was sent to him that year from Arizona just this last week!

He first called his sister, who originally mailed the postcard, and then his local post office to see if they had any insight.

A woman he spoke with said many post offices were doing deep cleanings because of the pandemic and think someone found it and thought to just stick it back in the mail.