Investigators looking for Hazel Green man

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Madison County investigators need help finding 49-year-old Phillip Edger Peden.

Peden is 5’7″ and 375 pounds. He left his residence in Hazel Green on August 22nd. He might be driving a green Saturn sedan, according to investigators.

Authorities say Peden does not have a cell phone nor does he have any vehicle information in the sheriff’s office system.

Cpntact Inv. Steve Finley at sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov or 256-533-8847 for any information about Peden.

Peden was entered into NCIC.