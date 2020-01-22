Investigation into stolen vehicle leads to nine arrests in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities arrested nine people during an investigation into a stolen vehicle. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force agents and MSCO deputies joined Hartselle Police Department investigators when they followed up on a stolen vehicle report at a home on Union Road in Somerville.

When they got to the home, deputies say they spoke with someone trying to leave the property and found them to be in possession of methamphetamine. Agents executed a search warrant at the home and found around 3 ounces of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities arrested 9 people on assorted charges including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house. Two people were also found to have outstanding warrants. Authorities also recovered the vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The people that were arrested were transported to the Morgan County Jail. The names of the people arrested, their charges and bond amounts have not been released by authorities at this time.

34.424087 -86.862183