Interstate 65 SB to detour onto ramps at Exit 347

Detours are expected as crews continue working to replace the Huntsville-Brownsferry Road bridge over Interstate 65.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you’re traveling on Interstate 65 Southbound this week between Athens and Interstate 565, be prepared to be detoured.

Crews will be removing safety measures from the Huntsville Brownferry Road bridge-widening project and the traffic will need to be detoured around it.

The detour will be in place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 through Oct. 21. Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 SB.

Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) said to expect delays and plan accordingly. There will be State Troopers there to help direct traffic.

Crews began working to widen the Huntsville Brownsferry Road overpass in September.