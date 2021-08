HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The intersection of Jordan Road at Homer Nance Road will close next week in preparation of road construction, according to a news release from Huntsville Utilities.

The intersection will close on Monday, August 23, and remain closed until Friday, August 28 as crews move in equipment for an upcoming project.

The suggested detour for avoiding the area is Ryland Pike to Highway 72, Highway 72 to Shields Road, and Shields Road to Winchester Road. Detour signs will be in place.