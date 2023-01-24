JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a surprise trip to Jordan on Tuesday to meet with King Abdullah II, his first visit since taking power at the helm of Israel’s most right-wing and religiously conservative government in history.

Official statements from Israel and Jordan gave scant information about the discussions between the leaders, who have long had a rocky relationship. Netanyahu’s office said he discussed “regional issues” and security cooperation with Jordan, a key regional ally.

Jordan’s royal court said the king urged Israel to respect the status quo at a volatile Jerusalem holy site, which allows Jews to visit during certain hours and bars them from praying openly there. The government also said King Abdullah II pushed Israel to “stop its acts of violence” that undermine hopes for an eventual peaceful settlement to the decadeslong Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Tensions have simmered between the neighbors over Israel’s new ultranationalist government, which took office late last year.