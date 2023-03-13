DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan police have identified the inmates believed to be responsible for an assault that happened at the Dothan City Jail over the weekend.

According to Dothan Police, one of the inmates, Tarik Tramon Hawkins got into an argument with the unidentified victim, and another inmate, Zyshawn Codaun Coker, allegedly gave Hawkins a weapon, who then attacked the victim with it.

Police say the makeshift weapon was the plastic handle of a toothbrush that had been sharpened down to a point.

Another inmate, Romillo Jamal Porter, tried to hide the weapon in a cell, however, officers recovered it during a search.

27-year-old Romillo Porter 21-year-old Zyshawn Coker 25-year-old Tarik Hawkins

All three are now facing felony charges and have been transported to the Houston County Jail without bond.

Tarik Hawkins has been charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of promoting Prison Contraband in the first degree.

Zyshawn Coker, 21 years old, has been charged with one count of promoting Prison Contraband in the first degree. 27-year-old, Romillo Porter, also faces the same charge.

The victim was treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the face and is expected to make a full recovery.

The case was investigated by Dothan Police.

