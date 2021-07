Dennis Greer left the Decatur Recycling facility around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday. (Photo courtesy ADOC)

DECATUR, Ala. — An inmate who escaped from a worksite on July 14 is back in custody.

The Alabama Department of Corrections released early Friday morning that Dennis W. Greer has been recaptured by the Bessemer Police Department.

Greer escaped from a worksite at Decatur Recycling around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the Inmate Recapture Report, he was back in custody at 10 p.m. on July 15.