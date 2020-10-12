Inmate killed in Madison County Jail fight identified

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — The inmate who died after a fight with another inmate Friday at the Madison County Jail was awaiting trial in a capital murder case, authorities said Monday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified the inmate as Terran Burt, 21, of Huntsville.

The sheriff’s office said Burt got into a fight with another inmate around 8:30 a.m. Friday. He was unconscious when detention officers had him taken to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead about 12 hours later.

Burt and another person were arrested in July 2018 and charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Charity Fennell in Huntsville.

The sheriff’s office said charges are expected in connection with Burt’s death.