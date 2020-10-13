Inmate killed at Madison County Jail was targeted by gang, attorney says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The death of an inmate at the Madison County Jail last week was gang-related, according to an attorney for the inmate’s brother.

The brother, Hasaan Erskine, 19, is also a gang target while he remains behind bars, attorney Brian Clark said in a motion filed Tuesday in Madison County District Court. That motion seeks to have Erskine released from jail.

Hasaan Erskine

Erskine and his brother, Terran Burt, were arrested on capital murder charges in 2018 for the shooting death of Charity Fennell.

Burt, 21, died Friday evening at Huntsville Hospital, about 12 hours after a fight in the Madison County Jail left him unconscious. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and said it expects to file charges in the case.

Erskine, who is still in the jail, is in danger, according to Clark’s motion. He is asking that Erskine be released with electronic monitoring. Clark also claims in the motion that Erskine’s release would benefit the well-being of his mother, who is battling cancer.

A trial date for Erskine has not been set.