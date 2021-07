MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — An inmate at the Morgan County Jail died Sunday after being transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the 54-year-old inmate, whose identity has not been released, became unresponsive after experiencing heartburn and a tingling arm.

Officers and nurses began CPR before the inmate was transferred to the hospital.

Authorities stated the deceased inmate’s family is being notified.

