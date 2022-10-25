LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.

Officials identified the inmate as 22-year-old Dervanaisha Carter.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Valerie Ponseti, confirmed that an inmate escaped from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center Monday evening.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said the inmate is a Black female with tattoos wearing an orange jumpsuit and is handcuffed in the front.

There is a heavy police presence near Girard Park and authorities are advising to avoid the area if possible.

If you have any information, please contact 911 or contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.

This is an active investigation, more information will be updated when released.