ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An inmate escaped from Red Eagle Work Center on Saturday.

Kyle David, 49, escaped the work center around 5:15 p.m. on April 23. David is described as a 5’11, black man. He is wearing his state issued uniform.

He is serving time for murder. If you have any information about David or his whereabouts, please contact the Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.