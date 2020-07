CHILDERSBURG, Ala. — An inmate escaped from Childersburg Community Work Center early Friday morning.

Johnathan Stan Smitherman, 38, was last seen wearing state issued white clothing and was not accounted for during initial bed roster count.

Smitherman is a white male is. He is 5’5” and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen Smitherman or know any information that will lead to a recapture contact ADOC at 800-831-8825.