Inmate dies in Madison County Detention Center

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — An inmate at the Madison County Detention Center died overnight of suspected natural causes, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Detention officers found Kenneth King, 73, dead in his cell overnight, according to the sheriff’s office.

King had been in the jail since January, after he as sentenced in Huntsville Municipal Court for fourth-degree theft. He had numerous underlying health issues, authorities said, and had received medical treatment on different occasions during his time in jail.

An autopsy will be conducted by the state’s forensics lab to verify the cause of death.