Inmate dies at Madison County Jail

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man booked into the Madison County Jail last month died on the Fourth of July, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The man, whose name was not released, was found unresponsive in his cell around 8 p.m. July 4, the sheriff’s office said. Officers and jail staff tried to revive him before HEMSI paramedics took him to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

There were no signs of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office. The man’s body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The 30-year-old man was booked into the jail June 13 on domestic violence and other charges, authorities said.

The cause of his death is under investigation.