Inmate charged with attacking Morgan County corrections officer

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A Morgan County Jail inmate is facing new charges after punching a corrections officer, authorities said Tuesday.

Lemond Lawerence Burns, 22, of Alpine, was charged with second-degree assault for the attack Monday afternoon at the jail.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Burns punched corrections officer Kathy Evans twice in the face, knocking her to the ground. Burns had requested a smoke break during evening meal distribution and was told by Evans that he would get a break when meal time was over, authorities said.

Evans was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said she sustained a concussion, contusions around her eye and mouth, and bruising on her back, head and arms.

Burns is a federal inmate and has been housed in the jail since Feb. 8. He is charged with murdering a 22-year-old Alabama A&M student in January.

Burns was moved to an isolation pod after the attack.

The sheriff’s office said Burns will face the assault charge once his state and federal sentences have been served.