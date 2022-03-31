BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who was found unconscious after allegedly trying to hang himself in his cell at the Jefferson County Jail earlier this month has died.

Sharik Hassan Brown, 24, of Dothan, died at UAB Hospital on Wednesday, over three weeks after being taken there after being found unresponsive from an apparent self-inflicted hanging in his cell March 7. An examination will take place Thursday to determine the cause of Brown’s death.

Brown had been in jail on burglary, theft and harassment charges since first being arrested Feb. 18, according to court records.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.