Migel Gomes was assaulted at the Limestone Correctional Facility Saturday. (2013 booking photo)

HARVEST, Ala. – An inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility was assaulted over the weekend.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said another inmate assaulted Migel Gomes, 47, with a weapon.

Gomes was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, treated, and released back to Limestone.

After being arrested out of state in connection with the murder of Isabel Gomes in 2013, Gomes pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2015 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.