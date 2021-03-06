Infectious disease doctor disagrees with mask mandate timeline

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama businesses will no longer have to require their employees and customers to wear masks after April 9th.

Some medical professionals disagree with the governor’s new COVID-19 mask mandate timeline.

More than one million people in Alabama have received at least one dose of vaccine.

That’s less than 25 percent of the state’s population.

Dr. Hafsa Siddiqui is an infectious disease doctor at Huntsville Hospital.

She disagrees with the governor’s timeline for lifting mask restrictions.

“It’s too soon because there are too many unknowns at this point,” Siddiqui said. “Now we are facing many different new strains. That’s a different dilemma.”

Siddiqui says she’d like to see 70 to 80 percent of Alabama’s population completely vaccinated before restrictions are lifted.

As of Friday, less than 8 percent of the state’s population had received a second dose.