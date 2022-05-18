BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — A ten-month-old baby was found dead in Broussard and a two-year-old is in critical condition, according to the Broussard Police Department (BPD).

According to authorities, one woman has been arrested in connection to the investigation.

Tammy Clause, 49, of Broussard, the children’s caretaker, is facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Officers with the BPD responded to a welfare check on E. Third Street on the evening of Monday, May 16.

They found the baby dead and the two-year-old in critical condition, who is currently in a local hospital.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident can call the police department at 337-837-6259 or Crimes Stoppers at 232-TIPS.