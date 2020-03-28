Infant dies of coronavirus in Illinois, a first in US

CHICAGO (WGN) — An infant in Illinois who tested positive for coronavirus has died, Gov. Pritzker announced on Saturday.

The child, who lived in Cook County, is the first known infant death in the United States due to COVID-19.

The state now has 3,491 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths after the governor announced 465 new cases of the virus Saturday. 13 more deaths were announced, including an infant and a state worker.

During his update, Gov. Pritzker reiterated that experts have told him that mortality risk among children with COVID-19 is very low.

The governor also announced that McCormick Place will be used as the state’s first field hospital.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday.