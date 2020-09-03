Indulge in the newest flavor from Blue Bell

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Blue Bell says they created possibly the smoothest flavor of ice cream you could ever crave.

Fudge Brownie Decadence Ice Cream arrives in stores this week, according to Blue Bell. This sweet treat is described as a luscious chocolate French ice cream with fudge brownie chunks and a whipped topping loaded with chocolate flakes.

The release says the ice cream will be available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

“The name sounds as delicious as the flavor tastes,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand

manager for Blue Bell. “Fudge Brownie Decadence is a French ice cream, which gives it a silky texture. Add in brownies, a whipped topping, and chocolate flakes, and you will know why we put decadence in the name. And, if you love chocolate this is the perfect flavor to indulge your cravings.”

Visit www.bluebell.com, for a complete list of flavors available in stores