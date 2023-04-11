HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A new indoor practice facility is coming to a Madison City High School.

School officials announced that James Clemens high school will receive an indoor practice facility as a part of the ongoing renovations and enhancements to the school’s campus.

The 10,000-square-foot facility will allow athletes to train in a temperature-controlled environment year-round. It will include locker room facilities and batting cages. The facility will be one of the largest buildings on the school’s campus.

The Highland Group will lead the construction process of the new facility. The group has worked on several other projects across north Alabama including renovations at Alabama A&M.

“As a product of the North Alabama School system, I am grateful to work with a team dedicated to strengthening our communities and giving back to our local educational institutions,” said Highland’s Vice President Michael Barnes. “I look forward to contributing to the continuous improvement of these schools and am eager to begin work on the Clemens project.”

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.