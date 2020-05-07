Indianapolis officer shoots and kills driver after chase, police say

The roof of a police patrol car at night, with the blue and red lights flashing.

(CNN) — Indiana police are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting of a driver shortly after a high-speed chase, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Since the shooting, more than 100 people gathered to protest, chanting, “No justice, no peace,” according to the Indianapolis Star.

Both the officer and the driver involved in the incident were black males, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said in a news conference Wednesday.

Bailey acknowledged police have been made aware of a video that is also circulating on social media and are investigating.

The shooting

A Toyota Corolla being driven “recklessly” caught an officer’s attention around 6 p.m. Wednesday and he and another officer began following it in their unmarked cars, police said in a news release. The driver was speeding and also almost hit another car, Bailey said.

The officer asked for assistance as the “vehicle continued driving at a high rate of speed and disobeying all traffic signals,” according to the news release.

Police ended the chase about 10 minutes later, turned off their emergency lights and began driving at normal speed, Bailey said.

Minutes later, a different officer saw the car pull behind a business and the driver jumped out, Bailey said. Once the officer got out of his car, the suspect ran and the officer gave chase, Bailey said.

The officer tried to use his Taser, but Bailey said it wasn’t clear if it was effective.

Gunfire was exchanged between the driver and the officer, Bailey said, adding that the driver was shot and pronounced dead shortly after. Officers found a gun near the suspect, he added.

The officer is uninjured, Bailey said. According to the news release, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, the news release said.

“IMPD closely scrutinizes all uses of force, as we hold every officer to our high standards,” the release said. “The shooting is being investigated by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). A separate and independent internal investigation will be conducted by IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit to ensure compliance with departmental policy, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.”