Increased COVID-19 testing finds 19 positive inmates at Limestone Correctional Facility

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — After testing every inmate at Limestone Correctional Facility, the Alabama Department of Corrections said it found 19 positive cases of COVID-19 this week.

Those cases were in addition to seven inmates who tested positive last week before the testing. No staff members tested positive, according to ADOC.

The increased testing was conducted as part of a plan to test all staff and inmates at certain facilities with populations vulnerable to the coronavirus, ADOC said last week.

The new cases found at Limestone include both symptomatic and asymptomatic inmates, officials said. Quarantine protocols were being followed for all cases, they said.

The Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women, which was also part of the concentrated testing, had four new COVID-19 cases identified as a result.