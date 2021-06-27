Inaugural kickball tournament held to benefit young entrepreneurial program

MONROVIA, Ala. — Kickball for a cause! A tournament in Monrovia today raised money for one organization dedicated to nurturing the talents of the next generation of entrepreneurs.

New Found Kool is the nonprofit that’s been dedicated to helping local kids turn their ideas into real businesses for the past two years, but they need money to make it happen, and thought this kickball tournament would be the perfect idea to not only raise money through team admission fees.

They’re also allowing the kids to put their business knowledge nd entrepreneurial skills to the test too.

We wanted to introduce the kids to be vendors at this kickball tournament. It’s a family fun event. They get to set up their businesses that they actually created, and really get to experience what being a business owner is all about,” New Found Kool President Eric Bassette said.

While this was the inaugural kickball tournament, Bassette said the culmination of business and fun coming together, made it the perfect showcase event to host for years to come.