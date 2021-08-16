IN CUSTODY: Authorities arrest TBI Most Wanted Suspect wanted for attempted murder, questioning in West Nashville murder

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested a man on the TBI’s Most Wanted List.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says Samuel Earl Rich was arrested Sunday evening. He was wanted by the TBI for attempted murder and theft of property after he reportedly shot at a woman in Bedford County.

According to Metro police, Rich was also wanted for questioning regarding the shooting death of James William Warner in West Nashville. Warner was found on 35th Avenue North Friday by a Metro Water Crew.