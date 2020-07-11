“I’m going to be there:” Tense Nashville situation ends with listening and hugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A moment caught on camera shows a Nashville security guard and Metro Police showing compassion to a man in his time of need.

The tense situation ended in hugs and understanding.

The man, who spent time in the Davidson County Jail Wednesday night, told officers he had some items stolen from his bag.

Kim Hodge, a security guard for a private company, sat and listened to the man as he expressed his frustration.

“He just kept saying he wants to fight somebody, he wants to do this to this officer, that to that officer.”

For the next several minutes, officer Hodge and Metro Police talked to the man, gave him water, a cold towel, and an opportunity to be heard.

‘You see people around here that need help, but if you don’t talk to some people to see what they need, they don’t get it.”

Officer Hodge knew from that point on, she wasn’t going anywhere.

“He hugged me, I hugged him back. He’s going to live another day. I’m just so glad that I could be at a place, at a time to help somebody else that needs help.”

He was taken to a mobile facility for help, without a problem and without handcuffs.

For Officer Hodge, her hope is to always be there.

“I don’t care skin color. Male, female, I don’t care. I’m going to react to it. I’m going to be there. "