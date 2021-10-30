‘I’m a busy girl’: Dolly Parton talks Christmas Festival and new projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The holiday season is almost here. We’re days away from the opening of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood.



The easy-going star settled in to talk about her award-winning festival which transforms Dollywood for the holiday season.

“It is that time of year, and people expect something great, and they get it because it is so wonderful. It’s like a winter wonderland up there,” said star Dolly Parton.

It’s become a family tradition for many, making it the most attended event at Dollywood.

“We have all these lights. I think they tell me it’s over 5 million, but it looks like I mean kazillion trillion,” Dolly said with a sweet laugh.

Take in a heartwarming holiday show, celebrate under a spectacular fireworks show, and visit with Jolly ole’ Saint Nick himself all while enjoying the sounds of Dolly Parton. If you land on the nice list, you may be lucky enough to stay in the resort on-site which is set to expand in 2023.

“The Dreammore resort is absolutely beautiful. People love it, but it stays booked all the time. So we, we thought, well, we’ve got to have another resort because we got to accommodate all our guests.”

If that’s not enough, in true Dolly fashion, there’s more on her “to-do” list.

“I do have a new perfume concept called Scent From Above and that Williams-Sonoma line of things. And I’m actually coming out with a new book that I’ve written with James Patterson. That’s coming out right after the first of the year. I’ve just got a whole lot of wonderful things in the works and still planning to do a line of wigs,” Dolly said. “I’m a busy girl, but I like to be busy.”