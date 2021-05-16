Illegal Robocalls? Hang Up, Block & Report

(BBB) – Has your phone been ringing off the hook lately? But, when you go to answer, it is a pre-recorded message instead of a live person. Well, it’s a robocall and probably a scam.

According to Federal Trade Commission regulations, in the United States, a select few types of robocalls are legal. These include debt collection calls and informational messages from health care providers, political groups and charities.

Any other type of call that is a sales pitch from a business that you did not agree to have them call you is in fact, illegal. Most robocalls are from scammers offering extended auto warranties, vacations and lower rates on bill payments, and posing as agents from the IRS and Social Security Administration.

Better Business Bureau recommends the following steps to reduce the amount of robocalls you receive:

Register your telephone numbers with the National Do Not Call Registry or List. In the U.S. the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) runs the National Do Not Call Registry. In Canada, it’s the National Do Not Call List. Once you’re registered, you can be sure that any company using robocalls to try to sell you something without your permission is not obeying the law.



What you can do to stop robocalls:

Consumers can help the government combat robocall scams by reporting the calls they receive. Follow the FCC guidelines and advice regarding robocalls. Additional information can be found on the FCC Consumer Help Center. The Federal Trade Commission initiative provides telecommunications companies and other partners with known robocallers’ telephone numbers every day. Report a scam call here.

Consumers can also report robocalls to BBB.org/ScamTracker. BBB shares Scam Tracker information with government and law enforcement agencies, so every piece of information is helpful in tracking down scammers.

Sources: BBB.org, FTC.gov, FCC.gov. To find a business you can trust, check out BBB.org.