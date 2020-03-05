IKEA recalls drawers due to tip-over and entrapment hazard

Recalled IKEA KULLEN 3-drawer chest

IKEA has issued a recall on two models of the KULLEN 3-drawer chest because they could tip-over and result in death or serious injuries to children.

The recalled chest is unstable if it is not anchored to the wall, which poses tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children.

The company urges consumers to immediately stop using the KULLEN 3-drawer chest if the unit is not properly anchored to the wall and place it into an area that children cannot access.

IKEA has received six reports of tip-over incidents involving KULLEN 3-drawer chests that were not anchored to the wall, including one report involving a minor cut and one report involving minor cuts and bruises.

Consumers should contact IKEA for either a full refund or a free wall-attachment (anchor) kit.

For refund: IKEA will accept in-store returns or arrange for free pick up of the chests for a full refund.

For wall-attachment (anchor) kit: Consumers can order a free wall-attachment (anchor) kit. Consumers can install the anchor themselves or IKEA will provide a one-time, free in-home installation service, upon request.

Call IKEA’s toll-free recall hotline at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET or go online to www.IKEA-USA.com/secureit for more information on how to receive a refund or a free wall-anchoring repair kit.

The recalled chest is 28 3/8 inches tall, sold in black-brown or birch colors, and weighs approximately 45 pounds. The article numbers for the KULLEN 3-drawer chest are 600-930-58 (birch), 501-637-54 (black-brown), and 803-221-34 (black-brown). A 5-digit supplier number, 4-digit date stamp, IKEA logo, country of origin and “KULLEN” are printed on the underside of the top panel or inside the side panel.

The chest was sold exclusively at IKEA stores nationwide and online at www.ikea-usa.com from April 2005 to December 2019 for about $60.

Additionally, KULLEN 3-drawer chests imported after August 12, 2019, do not comply with the performance requirements of the updated version of the U.S. consensus standard (ASTM 2057-19).