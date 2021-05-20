IKEA recalls bowls, plates, and mugs due to burn hazard

This photo shows an IKEA location in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 70-pound recalled dresser tipped over onto him, the family’s lawyers said Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

IKEA has recalled several HEROISK and TALRIKA products due to the discovery of a burn hazard.

The bowls, plates, and mugs (pictured below) can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out.

Approximately 148,000 units have been sold in the United States with another 11,400 in Canada. IKEA is offering a refund on these hazardous products, according to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

To secure a refund, please contact the company at 888-966-4532 or online at ikea-usa.com.

Recalled HEROISK bowls, plates, and mugs (Photo provided by cpsc.gov)

Recalled TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs (Photo provided by cpsc.gov)