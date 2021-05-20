IKEA recalls bowls, plates, and mugs due to burn hazard

IKEA has recalled several HEROISK and TALRIKA products due to the discovery of a burn hazard.
The bowls, plates, and mugs (pictured below) can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out.
Approximately 148,000 units have been sold in the United States with another 11,400 in Canada. IKEA is offering a refund on these hazardous products, according to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
To secure a refund, please contact the company at 888-966-4532 or online at ikea-usa.com.