IHOP giving away free pancakes for National Pancake Day, Feb. 25

(CNN) - You can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes at IHOP restaurants on Tuesday.

And if you're really lucky, you might win free pancakes for life.

It's IHOP's annual "IHOP National Pancake Day."

We’re so pancakes about National Pancake Day, we pancaked a bunch of prizes that you can win! Come in tomorrow, February 25th, for a free short stack and a chance to win all those pancake prizes we were just talking about.



February 24, 2020

You get that order of pancakes for free and can enter a giveaway contest with 250,000 individual prizes.

They include IHOP-branded bikes, scooters, and jackets.

One grand prize winner gets free pancakes for life!

The day is also a fundraiser, and IHOP encourages patrons to donate to its partner charities: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

IHOP says it's raised more than $30 million for the charities since the annual event started in 2006 and hopes to raise $4 million this year.

In case you're wondering, IHOP says it has a quarter-million pancakes available for Tuesday’s giveaway.