iHeartHsv social media campaign kicks off

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s that time of year once again to celebrate all things travel- and hospitality-related in the Rocket City.

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau is getting ready for its annual #iHeartHsv social media campaign, which begins Feb. 1.

People will be able to respond to daily prompts from the bureau’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels using the hashtag for a chance to win. Winners will be chosen each night at 8 p.m.

The prize each night is $150 toward a local restaurant, attraction or hotel stay of the winner’s choice.

This year’s theme is celebrating the heroes of hospitality, and focuses on the people who help make the city great.

Also as part of the campaign, the Downtown Huntsville Visitor Center and Rocket City Shop online store are selling paper Valentines featuring local icons the Weeden House Museum and Garden, Big Spring Park, the Cosmic Christ at First Baptist Church (also known as “Eggbeater Jesus”), Ditto Landing and a rocket.