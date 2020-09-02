Ider High School principal dies

IDER, Ala.- A DeKalb county community left mourning after the sudden death of a high school principal Tuesday night.

43-year-old Cyrus Frost had been the principal at Ider High School for the last year after leaving the Calhoun County school district.

He is described by DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett as a wonderful and passionate educator who had an infectious love for students and his school.

Barnett told News 19 that Frost worked hard on planning the school’s senior appreciation night Friday, so after the seniors are honored on the field, the school will invite Frost’s wife and daughter to recognize Frost.

“Mr. Frost is going to be missed, but his legacy will certainly continue. He was a great mentor to faculty and staff and community. He meant a lot to us and the work he done does does not go unnoticed and will certainly be carried on and we’ll continue to build upon the work that he did,” said Barnett.

Barnett said grief counseling will be available for the students, faculty, and staff.

Barnett did not tell News 19 how Frost died.