Ida’s impact pushes UNA season opener to Braly Stadium

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama’s first game of the season will be a home game now, thanks to Hurricane Ida.

UNA was initially set to travel to Southeastern Louisiana University this Saturday, but Hurricane Ida’s effects on the campus and surrounding community have moved the game to Florence.

Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 4 at Braly Stadium.

UNA season ticket holders will get a complimentary ticket to the game but have to call or stop by the UNA ticket office between noon Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday to reserve seats. The box office’s regular operating hours are Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Summer hours)

The remaining tickets will be $10 and will go on sale at the UNA ticket office at 8:30 a.m. Thursday or online.