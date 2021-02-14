Icy roads, bridges reported west of I-65 Sunday

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Multiple agencies are starting to report icing across the Valley (mainly west of I-65).
Just before 12:30, the City of Athens said the street department reported icing on Nuclear Plant Road and Alabama Highway 251, along with interstate bridges.
Limestone EMA said they were receiving icing reports across the county as well.
Florence Police reported icing on bridges and overpasses just after 1 p.m., urging caution for those who need to travel and asking the public to use the department’s non-emergency number – (256) 760-6610 to ensure 911 doesn’t get overwhelmed.