Icy roads, bridges reported west of I-65 Sunday

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Multiple agencies are starting to report icing across the Valley (mainly west of I-65).

Just before 12:30, the City of Athens said the street department reported icing on Nuclear Plant Road and Alabama Highway 251, along with interstate bridges.

Limestone EMA said they were receiving icing reports across the county as well.

The bridges and overpasses have begun to ice over. Use caution if you have to get on the roadways. — Limestone EMA (@LimestoneEMA) February 14, 2021

Florence Police reported icing on bridges and overpasses just after 1 p.m., urging caution for those who need to travel and asking the public to use the department’s non-emergency number – (256) 760-6610 to ensure 911 doesn’t get overwhelmed.

We are already experiencing ice forming on some bridges and overpasses. If you have to get out, please use caution as we are expecting more weather to move in throughout this evening. Please use 256-760-6610 for any non emergency issue to ensure 911 does not get overwhelmed. pic.twitter.com/q74dRf9bIA — Florence Police Dept (@FlorenceALPD) February 14, 2021