HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An iconic sneaker brand is set to bring a storefront to the Bridge Street Town Centre.

Vans, classically known for their ‘skate’ shoes with the checkered brown rubber sole and checkerboard slip ons, is “coming soon” to Bridge Street, according to the town centre’s website.

The store will be located in the 2,716-square-foot space that used to be Kendry Collection, between the Lululemon and Lucky Brand stores already open in the shopping center.

Founded in 1966 and famous for their “Old Skool,” “Sk8-Hi” and “Authentic” styles, Vans is a wardrobe staple for not just skaters, but many others looking to incorporate sneakers into their wardrobe.

Vans is also known for sponsoring the ‘Warped Tour’, a large traveling music festival filled with alternative and rock bands including the likes of Green Day, Blink-182, Simple Plan, Paramore and more, which toured from 1995-2019 between the United States and Canada. The brand has also sponsored a number of skateboarders, surfers, and motocross and BMX riders.

Additionally, Vans sells apparel, like graphic tees and socks, and accessories.

While Vans shoes and apparel have already been sold in Huntsville retailers like DSW shoes, Zumiez and Kohls, the name branded store offers a more wide selection than other retailers.

To learn more about Vans’ history or scroll through the selections which could be offered once the storefront opens, you can visit their website here.