As the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep many people indoors, it doesn't mean you're cut off from culture.

Some of the world's most iconic museums are offering virtual visits for those fearing the inevitable cabin fever.

So you can work from home while visiting the Guggenheim in New York City or London's British Museum, the van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam - even the Louvre in Paris! It's brought to you by Google's Arts & Culture Collection, Street View, and official museum sites.