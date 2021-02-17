Ice storm causes problems across Limestone County

ATHENS, Ala. – From community to community, the impact of the recent ice storm varied a great deal across the Tennessee Valley.

The storm cut power to thousands of homes across Limestone County where there were reports of wrecks and damage to homes from falling tree limbs.

Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks says he’s experienced many severe weather events.

“We had pine trees that you could actually walk outside and it sounded like an explosion going off,” he said. “They were popping and snapping and cracking and falling everywhere. It was the most dangerous thing I can ever remember listening to.”

Because of memories like these, Marks says extra precautions have been taken across Limestone County to mitigate ice storms.

“We started a program where we cut back the tree limbs, close to power lines, all through the county, although you could see a lot of trees that look pretty damaged,” he said.

Despite precautions, there were 6,000 people without power Monday into Tuesday across Limestone County. That number had dwindled to about 1,700 in the early evening hours.

“When you have the ice and freezing rain, it’s awful tough not only on our citizens, but our employees and first responders,” Marks said. “You just kind of hunker down, you get prepared. We had all our public works folks out putting sand on the bridges.”

Athens Chief of Police Floyd Johnson said there have been no major injuries associated with damaged homes and wrecks in the area.

There were multiple people who slipped, fell, and broke bones, but Johnson said none of those injuries were life-threatening.

Possible severe winter weather in the forecast Wednesday has it on everyone’s minds.

“We own the electric for the entire Limestone County, about 50,000 customers,” Marks said. “You get prepared. You get the best backup help you can get. You hope and pray that you can stay safe.”

Tuesday, there was a warming shelter set up at the Central Church of Christ, north of the Athens High School football stadium, on Highway 31 – which could fit about 60 people comfortably – and easily double that number if need be.