IAFF FireFighters launches virtual ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The International Association of Fire Fighters and Muscular Dystrophy Association created a touchless ‘Fill the Boot’ to continue funding research for treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and neuromuscular diseases.

For 66 years, the IAFF has collected funds in the community as part of the Fill the Boot program but this summer the program will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For six decades, IAFF members have been at intersections across America with their fire boots to collect donations for MDA,” says IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger. “But the COVID pandemic and social distancing make that an impossibility. Virtual Fill the Boot will let our members continue to collect to help MDA meet their vital mission of finding treatment and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.”

Donations help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the country.

You can Fill The Boot here: https://filltheboot.donordrive.com .

“IAFF members display an unwavering support for MDA year after year, raising critical funds and awareness to help our families get the care they need,” says MDA CEO and President Lynn O’Connor Vos. “We are so thankful to the IAFF for continuing its commitment to cure neuromuscular disease and for the flexibility to go virtual through this pandemic to protect everyone on the frontlines in our communities.”