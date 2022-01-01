‘I will always love her’: Dolly Parton says of Betty White’s passing

Photos: Dolly Parton speaks in chat with GMA’s Robin Roberts at Dollywood in January, 2021 (FILE Photo: ABC/WATE) FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show “Hot in Cleveland” in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (FILE AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music icon Dolly Parton remarked Saturday on the passing of TV icon Betty White, whose death was announced Friday.

“While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing,” Dolly tweeted. “Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world hereafter. I will always love her as we all will!”

In a 2010 interview given to The Boot, Betty White had said Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” was one of her favorite country music songs.

It’s unclear whether the two witty blondes ever met on record (apart from a 2011 photo of a charitable check presentation), but both expressed love for each other’s work. Both women also share January birthdays.

White would have turned 100 years old on Jan. 17. Parton’s birthday is a few days later, Jan. 19, and will soon be turning 76.

White was best known for her work on sitcoms, including her Emmy-winning portrayals of Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”