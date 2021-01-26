I Love Sushi to be first open restaurant at Town Madison

MADISON, Ala. — Breland Companies confirms with News 19 that I Love Sushi will be the first restaurant to open in the Town Madison area.

The pandemic caused many businesses and restaurant to put a pause on expansion, but buildings continue to be under construction in the 563-acre modern, urban community.

Breland Companies spokesperson Joey Ceci said I Love Sushi is being built at the corner of Zierdt Road and Town Madison Boulevard.

“You’ll see a building that’s probably about 70 percent complete,” said Ceci. “The end of that will be I Love Sushi with a great seating area outdoors. We really look forward to that opening and then we’re just going to be right behind them with several more to come.”

Ceci says a few other buildings in Town Madison are close to completion and they plan on announcing two more restaurants in the next three to four weeks.

He adds that previously-announced restaurants Outback Steakhouse and J. Alexander’s will be under construction soon.